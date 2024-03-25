Europa Point FC At Youth Super Cup

Written by YGTV Team on 25 March 2024 .

Europa Point FC youth teams have participated at an international tournament Youth Super Cup in Costa Ballena in Rota, held from the 22nd to 24th March 2024.

A statement from Europa FC follows below:

As part of Europa Point’s youth development policy, five teams took part. Despite the results, the trip is described by the Club’s youth committee as a success in terms of participation and education.

Commenting on the tournament, Head of Youth Seamus Byrne said:

‘We are extremely happy to have been able to participate in this international tournament. Our participation reflects the hard work behind the scenes by the committee and coaches, and only serves to highlight the force our youth set up is for football locally.

The tournament has been of a very high standard which surpassed all our expectations. Nevertheless, we will keep working hard to ensure the development of our players. I take this opportunity to thank all coaches, parents, and players who have supported our trip.’

Tournament results:

2015

Europa Point v San Roque Balompié 1-7

Europa Point v Parador Roquetas 1-9

Europa Point v CD Sports Cab 0-2

Winners out of 25 teams: Dos Hermanas from Sevilla

2013

Europa Point v Atlético Visa 0-5

Europa Point v San Roque Balompié 0-6

Europa Point v Ciudad Alcobendas 6-6

Winners out of 17 teams: La Salle from Puerto Real, Cadiz

2011 and 2012

Europa Point 2012 v El Ejido 0-2

Europa Point 2012 v Sports Cab 0-2

Europa Point 2012 v Estrella Portuense 0-0

Europa Point 2011 v Rotena 0-3

Europa Point 2011 v Albion FC 0-2

Europa Point v Parador Roquetas 0-0

Winners out of 16 teams: Arenas de Armilla from Granada









2010

Europa Point v Estrella Portuense 1-6

Europa Point v Chipiona FC 1-4

Europa Point v Dos Hermanas 0-8

Winners out of 24 teams: Estrella Portuense from Puerto de Santa Maria, Cadiz





