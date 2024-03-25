Minister For Health And Care Welcomes Five New Senior Paediatric Support Workers

Written by YGTV Team on 25 March 2024 .

The Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, spoke at the start of the induction day for five new Senior Paediatric Support Workers which took place this morning at the Children’s Health Centre. The five employees began work today after completing their required notice periods.

A statement from the Government follows below:

In her welcome address, the Minister emphasised the significance of this recruitment in the enhancement of the ADHD and ASD pathway, promising an even higher level of service for our community.

Their role is integral to the provision of specialised care for children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), ensuring tailored support and assistance for individuals and their families.

Minister Arias-Vasquez expressed her enthusiasm and said: "The induction of these five Senior Paediatric Support Workers marks a crucial step forward in our commitment to improving healthcare services for individuals with ADHD and ASD. This is something we have been working on for some time now, and I am very glad to have been able to speak to the new members of staff on their first working day with theGHA. Their involvement and expertise is important in advancing our pathway and ensuring that every child receives the care and support they need to thrive."





