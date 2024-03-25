  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

London Book Fair 2024

Written by YGTV Team on .

A statement from GCS follows below:

Gibraltar Cultural Services’ participation at the London Book Fair has been described as  fruitful and interesting, with lots of networking and literary opportunities explored. Gibraltar  Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, hosted a stand for the first time, with  support from members of the Gibraltar National Book Council, authors, poets, illustrators,  and others working in the industry.  

Representatives from Gibraltar House London were also involved to help promote Gibraltar  as the dynamic destination it is.  

The three-day event held at Olympia London stimulated interesting discussions with other  writing communities and book councils, publishers, translators, and writers. Author contacts  have been made, ideas for workshops and panel discussions are being actively pursued, and a  variety of initiatives are being explored due to connections made. Opportunities for the  Library to be affiliated with international awards, and exchanges and residency opportunities  for writers are also being considered.  

Gibraltar’s Llanito voice attracted interest from translators, authors and other visitors to the  Fair, with many enquiries made aimed at learning more about the particularity of our literary  voice and Gibraltar stories. Meetings were held with representatives from the British Council,  Welsh Council, Maltese Council, publishing houses and Yoto Carnegie Prize organisers  amongst many others, to learn from established groupings and explore ways to benefit our  writing communities. 

The seminar programme, which is part of the Fair, provided interesting debate, delivered by  international industry professionals who tackled issues relating to the latest challenges faced  and other information relevant to the literary scene. Participants dipped into topics of  bilingualism, promotion across platforms, reading for pleasure and illustration, to highlight a  few. The occasion also served as an ideal platform for the Gibraltar representatives to connect  over common themes and discuss the use and form of Llanito. 


Giblondonbookfair1
Giblondonbookfair2
Giblondonbookfair3
Giblondonbookfair4
Giblondonbookfair5
Giblondonbookfair6

