‘MARIA’ A Film By Nina Danino

Written by YGTV Team on 26 March 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services will be screening a new film by Nina Danino in Gibraltar next month.

A statement from the Government follow below:

‘MARIA’ focuses on the life and last days of Maria Callas, the American-Greek Soprano singer. The film image is transfigured in an audio-visual ‘Iconostasis’ (a wall of icons) of different archive formats and newly-shot footage.

Nina Danino was born in Gibraltar and studied Fine Art in London in the 70s and 80s. Her films have been shown worldwide in festivals including Edinburgh and London. Her interests centre on experimental languages of film.

This is Nina Danino’s fifth feature length film and sister film to ‘Solitude’ which was launched in 2022. Together the two films form a diptych about powerful iconic women. The productions illustrate Nina Danino’s long term artistic practice exploring the voice, experimental film, jouissance and religious iconography.

A trailer of the film can be found at https://ninadanino.co.uk/maria/

The film will be screened at Ince’s Hall on the 18th of April. For those interested in attending more details are available from the development team on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.