HM Customs Seize 420 Cartons Of Cigarettes In A Private Vehicle

Written by YGTV Team on 26 March 2024 .

At approximately 03.30hrs on Tuesday 19th March 2024, a locally registered private vehicle was observed driving at speed along North Mole Road.

A statement from HM Customs follows below:

A Customs Marine Section patrol car, transferring Officers via land, followed the vehicle into Neil Pinero Road were a large group of individuals was seen to approach it. Upon seeing the Customs vehicle, the group dispersed. The driver quickly alighted, ran down the rocks leading down to the sea and jumped into an awaiting vessel that immediately left towards Spain.

The Officers proceeded to conduct an extensive search of the area including the suspect car’s interior. Inside they found a commercial quantity of tobacco, namely 420 cartons of cigarettes of various brands.

An investigation into the incident continues.





