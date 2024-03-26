Public Service Excellence and Innovation Awards

Written by YGTV Team on 26 March 2024 .

The Public Service Excellence and Innovation Awards were held yesterday afternoon at the Mayor’s Parlour.

This is the second year that these awards have been held to recognise and celebrate excellence, improvement and development across the public service. All public servants nominated for these awards have been nominated by their fellow colleagues and all winners were selected by an independent external panel.

The awards and winners were as follows:

The Project Achievement Award: This award recognises a department which has not only launched but also successfully executed - an innovative project.

Winner: IT&LD with Electronic Assisted Counting.

Runner-Up: The Care Agency with Tank Ramp - Dry House.

The Rising Star Award: This award recognises the potential, professionalism and work ethic of an individual who is currently within the first 5 years of their Public Service career.

Winner: Kyrelle Busson from the Department for Personnel and Development.

Runner-Up: John-Paul Lia from the Central Arrears Unit.

Charles Collinson Award for Inspirational Leadership: This award is dedicated to honouring individuals who excel in leadership.

Winner: Gabriella Agius from the Department for Personnel and Development.

Runner-Up: Jenny Victory from the Supported Needs and Disability Office.

The Chief Secretery, Glendon Martinez said: “The purpose of these awards are to honour the public servants and departments whose creative problem solving, visionary leadership and drive to innovate and push boundaries have distinguished them from others. These individuals do not just meet their daily responsibilities, but exceed them in ways that benefit our service and, ultimately, improve our community. I want to congratulate all the winners, runners-up and all public servants nominated this year. Your hard work, dedication, and commitment are what make our organisation truly outstanding.”