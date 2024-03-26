Special Olympics Global Leadership Coalition for Inclusion

Written by YGTV Team on 26 March 2024 .

Minister for Equality, Christian Santos, Minister for Sport Leslie Bruzon and Minister for Health Gemma Arias-Vasquez attended a presentation by Special Olympics Gibraltar CEO and President Annie Risso on the Special Olympics Global Leadership Coalition for Inclusion.

Mrs Risso spoke about how students with intellectual disabilities need to be further included in activities with mainstream children as all will benefit from proven health and social skill advantages.

Director for Education Keri Scott, Principal Secretary at the Department of Environment Dr Liesl Mesilio and GSLA CEO Reagan Lima also heard how the Special Olympics Global Leadership Coalition for Inclusion will strengthen education and social welfare systems.

As a member of the Coalition, Gibraltar will be able to share information and best practices with other countries involved.

Further conversations will ensue to kickstart the programme with several areas of scope which will include schools and sporting associations.