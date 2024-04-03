35th Annual Painting/Drawing Competition 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 03 April 2024 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be holding its Annual Painting Competition on Saturday 11th May 2024.

A statement from the GHT follows below:

This year’s theme is the ‘Sacred Heart Church’ and artists will be invited to choose a view of, or feature an element of the interior or exterior of the church. This year marks the 150th anniversary of the first stone laid for its foundations, making it all the more significant to mark and highlight the history of this building which is such an important landmark within our Old Town.

Also of note is that this years competition marks 35 years since the start of this annual event in 1990. The competition has grown to be a much anticipated and well supported local event which continues to fulfil its aims of raising awareness about the beauty of our historic environment and the need to protect and celebrate it.

Registration of participants will take place on the day outside the entrance of the church between 9.00am and 12:30pm. Those who wish to pre-register are encouraged to do so via our website www.gibraltarheritagetrust.org.gi but must also attend registration on the day to have their painting stamped.

With the exception of school participants, painting/sketching must take place on location, on the day between 9:00am and 5:00pm. Any type of traditional artistic media will be accepted but must be respectful to the site. Participants must supply their own art materials. Entries should not be larger than 76cm x 60cm (refer to rules and regulations).





On completion, participants will be required to hand in their entries to a representative of the Gibraltar Heritage Trust at the Trust Office at 13 John Mackintosh Square. All entries must be handed in by the deadline of 5:00pm. Please familiarise yourself with our Rules and Regulations to enter the competition which can be viewed and downloaded on our website or available to collect in our shop.

The competition is divided into four groups: -

Adults (aged 18 and over), Juniors (aged 11 to 17), Children (aged 7-10), Infants (aged 6 and under)



















Prizes will be as follows: -