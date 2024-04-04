GEMA Gallery Logo Exhibition Winner

Written by YGTV Team on 04 April 2024 .

A new logo to represent the contemporary space at GEMA Gallery on Montagu Bastion has been selected following a competition run by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture.

The winning design by Daniella Pitto impressed the judging team as a minimalist, clean and effective creation which reflected the space and unique setting of the Gallery.

In her submission Daniella said she was inspired by the silhouette and shape of the interior of the gallery, specifically, the archways within the gallery which she found unique. The artist also took some inspiration from the style of logos found on other cultural buildings round the world.

The competition attracted over 80 entries from 36 participants. Daniella received her prize of £750 from the Minister for Culture, the Hon. Christian Santos, who added: “The logo by Daniella embodies the GEMA Gallery perfectly and is fitting of the modern collections of art the space exhibits. The competition attracted so many wonderfully creative entries, but this winning logo stood out as the correct choice to represent the Gallery.”



