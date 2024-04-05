  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

RAF Rugby Union Attend Intensive Week-Long Training Camp In Gibraltar

As the Rugby Union Inter-Services Championship draws closer, anticipation builds, with players working hard at an intensive week-long training camp in Gibraltar.  

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

In preparation for April’s Inter-Services Championships in Plymouth against the Royal Navy  Masters, thirty two players from the Royal Air Force Rugby Union (RAFRU) Masters,  nicknamed ‘Vultures’, participated in daily training sessions ahead of Friday’s match against  local side ‘Gibraltar Barbarians’ in Europa Park.  

Once the players arrived in Gibraltar, they got straight into the thick of it and took part in daily  strength and conditioning sessions, rehearsed game running patterns and utilised sea  recovery sessions.  

On a cold, wet and windy bank holiday Friday, the players took to Europa Park where they  battled it out, ending the game with a victory for the RAF Vultures.  

Although many of the players had been to Gibraltar before, it was the first time for some, so  when the players had some downtime, they took the opportunity to see the sights of  Gibraltar.  

RAF Vultures Team Manager, Sergeant Gaz Charnock said: “Being part of the RAF Vultures  victory over the Gibraltar Barbarians at Europa Park on Friday night fills me with immense  pride.  

This win wasn't just about the scoreboard; it was a testament to the unwavering  determination of our players, the tireless efforts of our coaching team, Player Support Group,  and the synergy that binds us together as a unit.  

In the face of adversity, our team displayed resilience, adaptability, and a hunger for success  that will propel us forward as we approach our first inter-service fixture against the Royal  Navy at Devonport Services on Friday 19 April.  

This victory isn't just a step forward; it's a testament to the countless hours of hard work and  preparation put in by every member of our squad. Together, we stand ready to conquer any  challenge that comes our way.” 



