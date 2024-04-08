Caitlin Rodriguez Returns From Sussex Festival

Written by YGTV Team on 08 April 2024 .

Local dancer, Caitlin Rodriguez took part at the Sussex Festival for Song and Dance on the 4th and 5th April. Caitlin was the recipient of the Sussex Award at the 22nd Gibraltar International Dance Festival last month, as well as the overall winner of the festival.

A statement follows below:

Caitlin, who is a member of the Mediterranean Dance School, took part in the festival with two dance routines. In her Jazz solo, she competed against 36 entries and with her Contemporary solo, placed 4th out of the 32 entries. Caitlin was also asked to perform her Show Dance solo as an exhibition piece, by the Organisers.

Director of M.O. Productions, Alfred Rumbo said:

‘Caitlin has once again been a great ambassador for Gibraltar, and we are delighted with her performances and her participation at this event. It has been an extraordinary educational experience, and we look forward to hosting the winner of the Gibraltar Award at Sussex, in March 2025.’

M.O. Productions would like to thank Mediterranean Dance School who have supported Caitlin in this journey.





