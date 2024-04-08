Care Agency Hosts Fireside Chat On Empowering Social Workers In Family Court Proceedings

Written by YGTV Team on 08 April 2024 .

The Care Agency recently hosted a Fireside Chat with key speakers aimed at empowering Social Workers in Family Court proceedings who brought a wealth of expertise and experience to the conversation.

A statement from the Care Agency follows below:

The speakers at the event were:

Retired Puisne Judge Hon Karen Ramagge

Leading Family Law professional Ms Lorraine Armstrong

Director for Services Safety and Standards Mr Angelo Cerisola (Moderator)

Throughout the event, attendees were treated to an exchange of ideas and practical advice from the panellists. Retired Judge Karen Ramagge shared invaluable perspectives from the bench, offering nuanced insights into the judicial process and expectations in family court proceedings.Ms. Lorraine Armstrong, a leading Family law practitioner, provided insight from a private law practice perspective.

The Fireside Chat was moderated by Angelo Cerisola who facilitated discussions and encouraged audience engagement.

Attendees also had the opportunity to pose questions and participate in interactive discussions.





