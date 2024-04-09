Government “welcomes GSD support on neurodevelopmental pathway”

The Government says it "notes and welcomes” the statement issued by the GSD this morning regarding the employment of five new Senior Paediatric Support Workers at the GHA.

Reacting to the statement, the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said:

“I was very pleased to read the statement issued by the GSD this morning further to our announcement that we have employed five new Senior Paediatric Support Workers at the GHA as a fundamental step in our neurodevelopmental strategy.

“I welcome Ms Ladislaus’ support in working with us on this pathway, particularly to support and indeed detect those with ASD/ADHD, and I welcome the tone of her statement. Ms Ladislaus and I have been in touch directly on this and have agreed to work together on this and de-politicise this issue. It is only right and proper that we work together to achieve the best possible neurodevelopmental strategy both for children and adults.”