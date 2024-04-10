RGP Officers Out In Force

Written by YGTV Team on 10 April 2024 .

Royal Gibraltar Police officers were out in force yesterday during a planned operation to tackle crime across the Rock.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Operation Emerald saw officers from Response Teams and specialised departments join up to deal with everything from anti-social behaviour and traffic offences, to arresting wanted individuals and conducting high visibility foot patrols.

Yesterday morning saw an early tasking to locate and detain a local male wanted for an offence of attempted wounding. When arrested, he was also found in possession of drugs.

Officers also focussed on traffic hotspots – issuing around 20 Fixed Penalty Notices for offences including mobile phones, seat belts, speeding, contravening traffic signs, defective exhausts and learner motorcyclists carrying pillion passengers.

Teams of officers then deployed to Glacis and Chilton Estates for reassurance foot patrols.

An RGP spokesman said: “We will continue to target anti-social behaviour in areas such as Glacis Estate.

“We are also liaising with the relevant tenants’ associations to reassure residents and address their concerns.

“Our robust approach with offenders will continue as we help to keep Gibraltar safe.”





