RGP Officers Out In Force

Written by YGTV Team on .

Royal Gibraltar Police officers were out in force yesterday during a planned operation to tackle crime across the Rock. 

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Operation Emerald saw officers from Response Teams and specialised departments  join up to deal with everything from anti-social behaviour and traffic offences, to  arresting wanted individuals and conducting high visibility foot patrols.  

Yesterday morning saw an early tasking to locate and detain a local male wanted for  an offence of attempted wounding. When arrested, he was also found in possession  of drugs.  

Officers also focussed on traffic hotspots – issuing around 20 Fixed Penalty Notices  for offences including mobile phones, seat belts, speeding, contravening traffic signs,  defective exhausts and learner motorcyclists carrying pillion passengers. 

Teams of officers then deployed to Glacis and Chilton Estates for reassurance foot  patrols. 

An RGP spokesman said: “We will continue to target anti-social behaviour in areas  such as Glacis Estate. 

“We are also liaising with the relevant tenants’ associations to reassure residents  and address their concerns. 

“Our robust approach with offenders will continue as we help to keep Gibraltar safe.”



