Cheif Minister Contributes To Rest Is Politics Podcast

Written by YGTV Team on 10 April 2024 .

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo yesterday contributed to the podcast The Restis Politics, hosted by Alaistair Campbell and Rory Stewart, to set the record straight with His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar’s arguments in response to arguments advanced on the podcast’s previous edition.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The Chief Minister explained that the Inquiry currently underway is into the circumstances leading to Mr McGrail’s early retirement as a result of his loss of the confidence of both the then Interim Governor and the Chief Minister himself, the two highest office holders in Gibraltar. It is not, as alleged by some international media reports at the behest of Ian McGrail and his legal team, an inquiry into corruption in Gibraltar, for which there is absolutely no evidence.

Whilst Discussing the impacts of Brexit and the on going negotiations with the EU, the ChiefMinister detailed the cordial working relationships both with Spanish colleagues and working hand-in-glove with the FCDO in London to secure a safe and secure treaty that sets in stone a new relationship which guarantees the fluidity of persons and goods going forward without in any way affecting sovereignty.

The Chief Minister also had the opportunity to promote Gibraltar by explaining the many investments made in areas such as education and affordable housing, as well as the progressive agenda pursued by this Government in its 12 years of Office to date. Mr Picardo detailed the intricacies of Gibraltar’s cross-frontier workforce, how our robust regulation of our financial services and gaming industries has led to our international reputation as being among the toughest in the world, and gave listeners a flavour of Gibraltarian culture and heritage through the use of Llanito.

The podcast is available online at: https://podcasts.apple.com/gb/podcast/the-rest-is politics/id1611374685?i=1000651929901

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: ‘I was delighted to have the opportunity to contribute to The Rest is Politics to set the record straight and discuss the broader issues affecting Gibraltar. I was able to get across the vibrancy and openness of our democracy, and how we are driving for a deal to solve the border issues facing many Gibraltarians daily, whilst addressing untrue allegations about us spun unfairly by others in the international media!’





