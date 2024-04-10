GGCA Meets With Minister For Health

Written by YGTV Team on 10 April 2024 .

The GGCA met with the Minister for Health yesterday in relation to the proposed merger of the Care Agency into the GHA.

A statement from the Government follows below:

We feel that it’s important for all stakeholders, including the GGCA, to be included in the consultation process to ensure that all perspectives and concerns are taken into consideration.

With the GGCA representing a majority of social workers and administrators within its membership, our involvement in the discussions is crucial for a comprehensive and inclusive consultation process. By actively engaging with the Minister for Health and participating in the consultation, the GGCA can help ensure that the interests of our members are represented and that any potential impacts of the merger are thoroughly considered.

Open communication and collaboration between the GGCA and the Ministry of Health will be key to addressing any issues, ensuring transparency, and working towards a successful outcome for all parties involved. It's positive to see a commitment to dialogue and involvement in the decision-making process, and we hope that the consultations lead to a positive outcomes for both the GHA and Care Agency workforce.