GCS Thanks His Excellency for "Commitment to Culture”

Written by YGTV Team on 10 April 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services recently hosted His Excellency the Governor, Sir David Steel, at the John Mckintosh Hall, as a gesture of thanks for his support to culture throughout his tenure as Governor of Gibraltar.

A statement continued: “His Excellency arrived in Gibraltar during the COVID pandemic and witnessed firsthand how GCS took culture to another level by providing a stimulating and entertaining cultural offering during lockdown and thereafter, when events became accessible face-to-face. GCS says His Excellency is a Governor who has been at the heart of every cultural event and instrumental in working with GCS on various projects.

“His Excellency the Governor was presented with various gifts in recognition of his efforts and support, including a Gibraltar Cultural Award for his altruistic support to the Arts. The award sculpture, presented to His Excellency and produced by artist Mark Montovio, begins with the concept that culture is central to any community, solid like the pillars of Hercules and an evolving process that must always be recognised and valued. A print of a painting depicting the Governor’s residence, produced in 1976 by the late Leopold Sanguinetti, was also gifted to the outgoing Governor.”

On behalf of the GCS Board of Directors and staff, GCS CEO Seamus Byrne said: ‘It has been a pleasure to have worked closely with Sir David Steel. His interest and support for culture has been second to none. GCS thanks His Excellency for his support and friendship during his time on the Rock, which has been instrumental to the work and success of GCS over the last four years. We wish him all the very best in his next venture.’