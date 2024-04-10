Ministry for Housing Holds First Meeting on New Rent and Repair Scheme

Written by YGTV Team on 10 April 2024 .

Yesterday, the Minister with responsibility for Housing, Pat Orfila, led the first meeting at the Ministry for Housing to discuss the forthcoming launch of a new rent and repair scheme.

The meeting was attended by key Government departments and agencies, including Town Planning and Building Control, Technical Services, Housing Works Agency, Housing Department, and Land Property Services. The primary agenda of the meeting was to outline the scope and strategy for moving forward on all related matters.

It is important to note that while discussions are underway, the scheme is in the preliminary stages of development, and the Government is exploring various approaches and considerations for its implementation.

Minister Orfila said: ‘The concept of a rent and repair is one that I’m particularly passionate about and believe in. I’m excited that the process of developing such a scheme is now officially underway and look forward to being able to make relevant announcements in due course.’

For further information of enquiries, please contact the Ministry for Housing on This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or on 20041567.