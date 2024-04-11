Her Worship Hosts Mayor’s Awards 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2024 .

The annual Mayor’s Awards Ceremony was held on Wednesday 10th April 2024.

A statement from the Office of Mayor follows below:

Minister Cortes and Chief Secretary also attended the Ceremony held at the Mayor’s Parlour in City Hall.

Following nominations from members of the public and endorsed by the Awards Board, Her Worship the Mayor, Ms Carmen Gomez GMD, conferred eleven Mayor’s Award as follows:

Mr Charles Reyes

For his selfless dedication and services to Music and Charity work in Gibraltar for over sixty years.

Ms Cathy Chipolina and Ms Charay Schwock

A joint nomination. Both recipients attended to Mr Charles Santos, performing CPR and saving his life.

Special Olympics Gibraltar Volunteers

A group of people who voluntarily dedicate time and generosity to this great organisation.

Mr Michael Manning

For his selfless dedication and generosity to Charity work in Gibraltar, especially towards our local Churches.

Team Spirit of Adventure

A group of people for their dedication and generosity to Charity work in Gibraltar for over 20 years.

Dr Keith Vinnicombe

Due to his dedication to music and charity work in Gibraltar.

Mr & Mrs Warwick

A selfless and dedicated couple, who in the 70s, offered their generous hospitality, a Home away from Home, to those travelling to London.

Mr Gonzalo Arias

Sadly no longer with us, however very much remembered. Awarded the Mayor's Award for his selfless dedication to Gibraltar during the closure of the Frontier for over 16 years. Mr Henry Pinna accepted on his families behalf.

Mr Stephen Cumming

For his dedication to the promotion of Gibraltar and its history over the years, through media.

Ms Tita Stagentto

For her dedication and generosity to Child line Gibraltar for over 19 years.

In her Speech, Her Worship explained how the Mayor`s Awards are given a great deal of serious consideration, and decisions made after much deliberation. Awards are given to those who go above and beyond, to serve others at a time of need, or just selflessly give of their time without asking for anything in return. These are lives’ champions.

This is an occasion that is very much looked forward to by the community on the whole; a community she is honoured to represent.