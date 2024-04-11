CM And DCM Leave For Brussels

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2024 .

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have left Gibraltar this morning to arrive in Brussels this evening to work with Attorney General Michael Llamas, who has been in Brussels all week working on the coordination of the high level meeting.

The Chief Minister, the Hon Fabian Picardo KC MP, said: "This is an important opportunity to advance matters towards completion of a treaty deal. We are approaching this meeting constructively and with the desire to advance matters, insofar as we can do so safely and securely and without compromising any aspect of our sacrosanct sovereignty, jurisdiction and control."





