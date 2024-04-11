Minister For Transport Meets With Sustainable Transport Action Group

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2024 .

The Minister for Transport John Cortes and Ministry officials recently met with the Sustainable Transport Action Group to discuss the Government’s Transport Strategy.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The discussion was described as extremely productive, with both parties agreeing that their ideas are perfectly aligned.

Issues discussed included the promotion of walking and cycling and of walking and cycling routes, the health benefits of active transport, cycle lanes, cycle parking areas, traffic signs and the planned walking and cycling app.

Minister for Transport, the Hon John Cortes, said: “Following my predecessor Paul Balban’s commitment and work in promoting active transport strategies, I was very pleased to see that in maintaining the emphasis, the Ministry’s aims and plans are so similar to those of the Sustainable Transport Action Group. I look forward to continuing to work with them as key stakeholders.”





