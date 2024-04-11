Government Announce Legal Changes To Improve Taxi Service

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2024 .

The Ministry for Transport have announced a number of amendments being made to our statute book over the coming months that will help improve Gibraltar’s Taxi Service.

A statement from the Government follows below:

These changes have come about as a result of close work carried out over recent months involving the Ministry of Transport, the Transport Commission, the Gibraltar Taxi Association and other stakeholders.

The main purpose behind the amendments is to ensure a higher level of accountability when it comes to meeting the legal obligations that are currently imposed on the taxi service. Part of these changes will be the introduction of appropriate penalties where the legal obligations are not met. Specifically, a new three strike system will be implemented using these new penalties, with persistent failure to comply with our legislation met with an increasing severity of fine. Most importantly, responsibilities will also be extended to licence holders meaning that they will also be subjectto fines where their named driver commits an offence under the TransportAct 1998 or Part V of the Transport Regulations 2000.

This targeted approach to both driver behaviour as well as licence holder accountability will help deliver a taxi service that can maintain the standards required by the community.

Below is a list of the elements of the proposed scheme and amendments:

Increased level of fine for drivers that will escalate with subsequent offences within a specific timeframe.

Introduction of a fine for licence holders where they do not ensure that their named drivers comply relevant laws under the Transport Act 1998 and its subsidiary legislation.

Introduction of a three strike system where licenses will be suspended and eventually removed for repeat offenders.

Enhanced monitoring and reporting of taxi movements to ensure City Service obligations are provided as legally required.

Dedicated email address ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) for citizens to report any issues they encounter which will be monitored by Transport inspectors and the Ministry of Transport.

The Minister for Transport, the Hon John Cortes, said: “I am really pleased at how we are working with the Taxi Association to improve the taxi service. They are as keen as anyone to provide a suitable service and to be well regarded, and are fully supporting these changes which stress the importance oftheir keeping to their obligations and introduce serious consequences for those who do not. We are working on further improvements in the coming weeks and months”.





