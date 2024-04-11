  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

New Triage System For Ambulance dispatch

Written by YGTV Team on .

The GHA will directly manage the dispatch of ambulances from 30th April 2024 onwards, as part  of its efforts to enhance emergency services provision within its wider Reset, Restart, Recover  programme for post-pandemic reform. 

A statement from the GHA follows below:

Ambulance dispatch has historically been managed by the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service.  

This change is aimed at ensuring faster response times, safe transportation, and the delivery of  the appropriate level of emergency care to everyone in need.  

To align with best practices, ambulance calls will now involve a team of trained Emergency  Medical Dispatchers that will gather accurate details to provide the right help at the right time.  

Each call will be triaged to determine its urgency, utilising internationally recognised quality assured algorithms. This will allow Ambulance crews to be dispatched to the most critical cases  first.  

The new system has 4 groups of calls 

  • Category 1 – Life-threatening calls  
  • Category 2- Emergency Calls  
  • Category 3- Urgent calls.  
  • Category 4 –Less Urgent Calls 

In situations that are not urgent enough to require a blue-light ambulance, callers will be  transferred to a clinician for further guidance. This will ensure that patients who don’t need an  ambulance but do need another level of assistance are appropriately directed to other services  within the healthcare system.

 

The GHA would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that ambulances should only be  called in life-threatening emergencies – this can be done by calling 999. When you need urgent  healthcare advice but don’t need an ambulance, please call 111. This is a 24-hour healthcare  advice and support line designed to provide prompt assistance and guide you to the most suitable  healthcare options.  

The Director General, Kevin McGee, said: ‘Bringing Ambulance dispatch under the direct control  of the GHA makes the most clinical sense. It means that clinicians can assess calls to make sure  that Ambulance crews are sent to the most urgent, life-threating cases as soon as possible. We  appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work together towards a more efficient  and effective or proactive emergency response system for the well-being of our community.’ 



