New Triage System For Ambulance dispatch

Written by YGTV Team on 11 April 2024 .

The GHA will directly manage the dispatch of ambulances from 30th April 2024 onwards, as part of its efforts to enhance emergency services provision within its wider Reset, Restart, Recover programme for post-pandemic reform.

A statement from the GHA follows below:

Ambulance dispatch has historically been managed by the Gibraltar Fire and Rescue Service.

This change is aimed at ensuring faster response times, safe transportation, and the delivery of the appropriate level of emergency care to everyone in need.

To align with best practices, ambulance calls will now involve a team of trained Emergency Medical Dispatchers that will gather accurate details to provide the right help at the right time.

Each call will be triaged to determine its urgency, utilising internationally recognised quality assured algorithms. This will allow Ambulance crews to be dispatched to the most critical cases first.

The new system has 4 groups of calls

Category 1 – Life-threatening calls

Category 2- Emergency Calls

Category 3- Urgent calls.

Category 4 –Less Urgent Calls

In situations that are not urgent enough to require a blue-light ambulance, callers will be transferred to a clinician for further guidance. This will ensure that patients who don’t need an ambulance but do need another level of assistance are appropriately directed to other services within the healthcare system.

The GHA would like to take this opportunity to remind the public that ambulances should only be called in life-threatening emergencies – this can be done by calling 999. When you need urgent healthcare advice but don’t need an ambulance, please call 111. This is a 24-hour healthcare advice and support line designed to provide prompt assistance and guide you to the most suitable healthcare options.

The Director General, Kevin McGee, said: ‘Bringing Ambulance dispatch under the direct control of the GHA makes the most clinical sense. It means that clinicians can assess calls to make sure that Ambulance crews are sent to the most urgent, life-threating cases as soon as possible. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we work together towards a more efficient and effective or proactive emergency response system for the well-being of our community.’





