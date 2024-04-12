Book Signing Of ‘Hunting Lights In The Shadows’

Written by YGTV Team on 12 April 2024 .

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust will be holding a Book Signing Event on Tuesday 16th April with Juan Carlos Teuma, author of Hunting Lights in the Shadows: Memoirs of a Paparazzo, at the Main Guard between 11:30am and 1:30pm.

A statement from the Gibraltar Heritage Trust follows below:

This memoir follows the story of local paparazzi, Juan Carlos Teuma and his colourful career in the world of flashing lights and cameras. Sharing stories of political figures, royalty and celebrities, Juan Carlos takes us back to the early days of modern paparazzi, the challenges of censorship within the press, and infiltration of high society. This book shares many photographs from his career.





