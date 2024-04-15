John Paul Fa Appointed Chief Executive Officer Of Business And Office Of Fair Trading

Written by YGTV Team on 15 April 2024 .

The Government of Gibraltar have announced the appointment of John Paul Fa to the post of Chief Executive Officer of Business and Office of Fair Trading.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This follows a competitive recruitment process carried out internally by the Government’s Department of Personnel and Development.

John Paul will be responsible for the management ofthe Office of Fair Trading, namely the business licensing regime, consumer protection, and supervision of real estate agents and high-value dealers from an anti-money laundering perspective.In addition, John Paulwill also be implementing various initiatives to support business through the Ministry of Business, including the Gibraltar Enterprise Scheme and the review of the audit threshold.

With 15 years in the private and public sectors, John Paul has built up a diverse and deep set of experiences and relationships that empower him to improve Gibraltar’s business environment. John Paul spent seven years at No.6 during which time he worked closely with senior members of Government on critical projects, including the BEAT COVID schemes, economic development opportunities, as well as key infrastructure and real estate projects. More recently, John Paul has been deputised for Finance Centre Director.

John Paul Fa,Chief Executive Officer of Business and Office of Fair Trading, said:"Over the past 10 years I have had the benefit of learning from some of the best Gibraltar has to offer in the public service. My past achievements in making Gibraltar a better place are a great source of pride for me and my family; I am genuinely excited about the opportunity to work alongside Minister Arias Vasquez and use my creativity, experience and hunger to improve the business environment in Gibraltar."

The Minister for Business, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: "I am delighted to welcome John Paul Fa, Chief Executive Officer of Business and Office of Fair Trading. With his extensive background spanning both private and public sectors, John Paul brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role at a pivotaltime. His track record makes him the ideal candidate to implement Government's policies to improving our business landscape."





