Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit Publishes Its Latest Annual Report Featuring Strategic Analysis

Written by YGTV Team on 15 April 2024 .

The Gibraltar Financial Intelligence Unit (GFIU) has published the Annual Report for the year 2023.

A statement from the Government follows below:

This comprehensive report covers the efforts and impactful initiatives undertaken by the GFIU throughout the preceding year, offering insights into the unit's key role in combating money laundering, terrorist financing, proliferation financing and other criminal conduct.

The Annual Report features a section on Strategic Analysis that compares data from 2022 and 2023. This analysis is designed to better understand and tackle the evolving methods and techniques used by criminals and terrorists. Moving forward following Gibraltar’s removal from the FATF grey list, the insights gained from strategic analysis will play an important role in shaping future policies, initiatives and Gibraltar’s next National Risk Assessment.

Edgar Lopez, the Director of the GFIU, commented that,"The publication of GFIU’s Annual Report highlights our commitment to achieve the highest possible standards in financial intelligence through collaboration and innovation. Like other years, 2023 has been a challenging one, particularly with the increasing demand on the unit but we have made significant progress and are very proud of our achievements listed in the report, which serve as a testament to the unit’s dedication and hard work.”

He added,“Through strategic analysis, we aim to provide our partners with the knowledge, insights and tools required to maintain the highest standards of integrity within Gibraltar's finance centre."

The GFIU was established in January 1996 with the aim of facilitating the receipt, analysis, and dissemination of suspicious transaction reports or suspicious activity reports from financial and other institutions.





