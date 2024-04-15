Minister Orfila Leads Site Visit To Explore Future Rent And Repair Scheme

Minister with responsibility for Housing, Pat Orfila, recently conducted a site visit accompanied by senior government officials to assess the potential of a particular site in the old town for a forthcoming rent and repair scheme.

This endeavour marks the initial strides towards realizing this vision, although significant deliberations and actions remain ahead.

Expressing gratitude for the invaluable advice and feedback extended by the team, Minister Orfila emphasizes a commitment to sustained collaboration and progress. Despite the considerable challenges inherent in the project, the Minister envisions a revitalized old town landscape.

Reflecting on the potential transformation, Minister Orfila remarked, "Wouldn’t it be lovely to see an abandoned carcass being given a new lease of life. Where our quaint old town will light up its windows once again and have life injected back into its spirit.”

As discussions evolve and plans materialize, Minister Orfila remains steadfast in the aspiration to witness the resurgence of the old town—a testament to the enduring spirit of community and restoration.



