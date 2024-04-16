Government Launch PATHS

Written by YGTV Team on 16 April 2024 .

The Ministry of Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism is delighted to launch PATHS, an initiative designed to upskill individuals professionally, to bridge gaps in the workforce and make positive impacts to lives.

A statement from the Government follows below:

PATHS, (Professional Advancement through Holistic Skills), represents a paradigm shift in training and development. The programme will empower and upskill individuals and pave the way for a more inclusive and resilient workforce.

Initially PATHS will be aimed at individuals who require support in the workplace, to include those transitioning from supported employment programmes, prison inmates, and individuals undergoing rehabilitation. These demographics often face unique challenges and barriers to employment, and PATHS will offer tailored support and a personalised learning experience to help them overcome these obstacles and thrive in the workforce.

By addressing critical skill gaps and providing comprehensive support, PATHS also aims to boost employability, confidence, and overall well-being among its participants.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism, the Hon Christian Santos is excited to launch this programme which aims at removing barriers, allowing individuals to take control of their life and develop their own future. This reflects the Ministries’ commitment to create opportunities through personalised training and holistic support.

The Hon Christian Santos says: “We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to reach their full potential, and we are committed to the mission of empowering and building a more inclusive workforce”.