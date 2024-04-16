Minister Arias-Vasquez to host constituency clinic afternoon

Written by YGTV Team on 16 April 2024 .

Immediately after the General Election last year, the Chief Minister announced specific constituency MPs. Minister Arias-Vasquez was appointed the MP with responsibility for the Westside Area.

Minister Arias Vasquez will be hosting a constituency clinic afternoon on Tuesday 23rd April between 2pm and 5pm at her office located at 971 Europort.

A statement continued: "If you live in the Westside Area and have an issue or general matter you would like to discuss with Minister Arias-Vasquez please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to arrange a meeting at the next constituency clinic. Walk-ins will also be facilitated, if possible, although to avoid any potential disappointment the public is asked to request a specific time-slot beforehand."

Minister Arias-Vasquez, said: “Although I am the Minister for Health, Care and Business, and also have responsibility for other areas such as Business and the Port, if you live in the Westside Area and have any issue that you would like to raise with Government, even in the areas for which I do not have specific responsibility, please do write in to request an appointment with me on Tuesday 23rd April between 2pm and 5pm. Politics is about listening, helping and serving, and if I can do my bit to assist a constituent, then I will absolutely do so. Additionally, if you have any ideas you’d like to bring forward, and you live in the Westside Area, then please also feel free to reach out and meet with me.”