Second South District Constituency Meeting Next Week

Written by YGTV Team on 17 April 2024 .

The Minister for the South District Constituency, John Cortes, will be holding the second ‘Town Hall’ type meeting of the Constituency next week.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The meeting will once again be held at the Central Hall, next Tuesday 23rd April at 5pm. All residents of the South District are welcome.

Minister Cortes said, “I am very much looking forward to this second meeting. We held a very successful one several months ago where some important issues were raised. We have been able to progress on some of them and started work on resolving others. I’ll be able to give some feedback and also listen to other issues that the residents will raise. It’s a very interesting part of Gibraltar and I hope that these meetings will also serve to generate a sense of community in the area”.





