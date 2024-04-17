Madam Speaker And The Minister For Health, Care And Business Visit To Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron

Written by YGTV Team on 17 April 2024 .

The Minister for Heath, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, and the Speaker of the Gibraltar Parliament, Judge Karen Ramagge visited Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron yesterday.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

They were greeted by Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, before been given a brief by Lieutenant Henry Kilby.

Shortly after the brief, the Minister and Madam Speaker were shown around the headquarters before going out to sea onboard HMS CUTLASS.





