GDP Officers And Defence Guard Service Welfare Committee Take Part In Peer Support Co-ordinators Course

Written by YGTV Team on 18 April 2024 .

Three members of the Gibraltar Defence Police and the Defence Guard Service welfare committee recently took part in an online Peer Support Co-ordinators course as part of improving their force’s welfare capabilities.

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:



The National Police Wellbeing Service course, which took three days to complete, was held online via Microsoft Teams.

The team participated in a series of co-ordinated activities, events, and measures to deliver the 'common goal for police wellbeing' vision, associated change and benefits of a holistic approach to psychological health and wellbeing supporting police forces to sustainably grow and manage their workforce.

The aim of the course is to be able to instruct individuals on how to be peer supporters so that as a Force, they can provide adequate support to anyone that needs it by giving you an understanding of how to set up, implement, recruit peer support and how to keep it energised, thus improving welfare capabilities in the force in the future.

This is the first time the Gibraltar Defence Police has participated in this particular course.

Gibraltar Defence Police, PC Dagan Torres said: “The course was extremely insightful and allowed us to understand how to support our peers better, which in turn can allow us as a force to provide better welfare facilitation for all individuals.”