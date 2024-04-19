Minister Arias-Vasquez Commences Adoption Act

Written by YGTV Team on 19 April 2024 .

Minister Arias-Vasquez, in her capacity as Minister for the Care Agency, has this afternoon commenced theAdoption Act 2023 which was passed unanimously in Parliament and proposed, on behalf of the Government, by the then Minister, Samantha Sacramento.

A statement from the Government follows below:

As explained at the time the Bill was debated in Parliament, the Adoption Act 2023 was introduced to modernise Gibraltar’s adoption law and adoption services more generally. TheAct also promotes and facilitates the greater use of adoption and puts children and their well-being at the centre of the adoption process.

The Minister with responsibility for the Care Agency, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: "Today marks a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing and improving Gibraltar's adoption laws and services. I must thank my predecessor, Samantha Sacramento, who provided the groundwork for this and presented the Bill to Parliament last year. I would also like to thank the Care Agency for their brilliant work in ensuring we have everything in place to commence the Act which will only improve our Adoption provision.”





