RGP Officer To Lead Caribbean Police Force

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2024 .

A Royal Gibraltar Police officer will spend the next month as Acting Police Commissioner on the Caribbean Island of Montserrat.

A statement from the RGP follows below:

Late last night, Chief Inspector Alex Enriles was sworn in by her Excellency the Governor, Mrs Sarah Tucker and by the Chief Magistrate Ms Vashti Chatoor, to lead the Royal Montserrat Police Service (RMPS) with effect from, Saturday 20 April.

Acting Commissioner Enriles is providing cover for the RMPS until a new Police Commissioner has been appointed.

As well as being responsible for the British Overseas Territory’s 90 police officers, Mr Enriles will also be in charge of Montserrat’s Fire and Rescue and Ambulance Services.