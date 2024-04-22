  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

University Royal Navy Units Attend Week-Long Training Program In Gibraltar

Written by YGTV Team on .

Twenty eight staff members and officer cadets from Birmingham, Bristol, Wales, and Devon University Royal Navy Units (URNU) visited Gibraltar for a week-long programme. 

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below: 

The cadets, who are all university students, participate in a placement at the URNU for  approximately 3 years where they are given the opportunity to gain Royal Navy insights such  as navigation and leadership skills.  

During the visit, the cadets took part in a Battlefield Tour in Buffadero Training Centre,  explored the Royal Navy’s connection to Gibraltar, visited HMS SCOTT and participated in  helping to clean and conduct laborious tasks at Princess Anne’s Battery, alongside the  Gibraltar Heritage Trust.  

When the cadets were not assisting at the Battery, they attempted the gruelling  Mediterranean Steps, toured the tunnels and caves, and took part in a Rock Run, climbing  the 426 metres to the top of the Rock of Gibraltar.  

URNU Coxswain, Warrant Officer Class 1 Al Grover, who is responsible for the day to day  running of the unit, said: “We came to Gibraltar last year and we were given such a warm  welcome and thoroughly enjoyed ourselves, so we knew we wanted to come back again.  

Giving the Officer Cadets a wider picture of the Royal Navy enables attraction to the Royal  Navy as a potential full time career.” 



share with Whatsapp