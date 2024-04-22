The Convent Garden Open Day 2024

The Convent Garden Open Day will take place Wednesday 8th May and will be open from 11:00 to 18:00. Admission will be free of charge but there will be a donation box, and any money received will go to local charities.

His Excellency The Governor, Sir David Steel, is opening The Convent to the public on Wednesday 8th May so that visitors can enjoy the beauty of the garden.

Food and drink will be on sale, and there will be a plant stall - both accepting cash only.

Visitors should be aware that there is limited disabled access to the garden. Pushchairs and prams cannot be admitted but limited storage will be available. Anyone requiring assistance is encouraged to contact The Convent in advance.





