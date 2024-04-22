Two E-Scooter Riders Fined

Written by YGTV Team on 22 April 2024 .

In the Magistrates’ Court this morning, two UK nationals were each fined £200 for Driving an E-Scooter with Alcohol Concentration above the Prescribed Limit.

The court heard that at around 01:15hrs yesterday (Sunday, 21 April) officers on Winston Churchill Avenue observed an E-Scooter rider who was not wearing a secure helmet. On speaking to the rider, Jack Miladinovic, 25, of Irish Town, officers detected a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and noted that his eyes were glazed.

In a roadside test, Miladinovic blew 76ug (the legal limit is 35ug) and so he was arrested and taken to New Mole House where he gave a sample of breath on the evidential machine. This again gave a reading of 76ug so he was charged for court.

The court also heard that, at around 02:15 on Saturday 20 April, HM Customs officers in the area of Alameda Gardens reported that the rider of an E Scooter rider was swerving between lanes and riding on the wrong side of the road. When police officers arrived at Red Sands Road, Harley Stephens, 23, had already been stopped by the Customs officers who had noted that Stephens’ speech was slurred and that he smelled of alcohol.

In a roadside test, Stephens blew 117ug and, once he had been arrested and taken to New Mole House, he then blew 103ug on the evidential machine following which, he was charged for court.