Tenders For Provision Of Services To Care Agency Published

Written by YGTV Team on 23 April 2024 .

As announced by the Minister for Health and Care, Gemma Arias-Vasquez earlier this month, the tenders for the provision of services at the Care Agency have now been published via the Government of Gibraltar’s Procurement Office.

A statement from the Government follows below:



This will provide a modern and consistent framework which will result in better continuity of care for service users and a cost-saving to the taxpayer.



Tender documents for the provision of services at ERS are currently being worked on and will also be published in due course.

The Minister for Health and Care, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: “I am very pleased that the tenders for the provision of services at the Care Agency have today been published.

This is something I have been working on since I was elected and will not only provide a cost saving to the taxpayer but will, crucially, provide for better continuity of care for service users. We continue working on the necessary arrangements for the ERS contracts and I am fully committed to publishing these as soon as possible.”