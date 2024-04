Royal Gibraltar Regiment – Promotions And Awards

Written by YGTV Team on 23 April 2024 .

The Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel, has awarded his Commander-in-Chief’s Commendation to former Regimental Sergeant Major WO1 Dan Henderson and to the Bandmaster, WO1 Tom Rundle-Wood.

He also conferred promotion warrants on Warrant Officers Class 2 Malcolm Head, Tom Nicolls, and Luke Willis.