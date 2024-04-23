Thrive on AI: GFSB’s Thrive magazine edition 2 GFSB launches second edition of Thrive magazine

Written by YGTV Team on 23 April 2024 .

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses (GFSB) has launched the second edition of its flagship magazine, Thrive. This free, quarterly magazine supports local businesses by offering original, hyper-local content designed to help them run their businesses.

Owen Smith, the Chairperson of the GFSB said, "Thrive is the GFSB’s cornerstone publication offering useful insights and content tailored to Gibraltar businesses. It represents our vibrant community of members and covers topics that matter to them.”

This edition includes a special ‘Thrive on AI’ feature that focuses on the use of artificial intelligence across Gibraltar’s businesses. It provides a detailed look at how AI is being adopted and its benefits to businesses. The cover story gives an in-depth view of AI’s role in enhancing business operations. Additionally, the magazine includes a beginner's guide to AI, aimed at helping businesses understand and integrate AI technologies.

David Revagliatte, Editor-in-Chief of Thrive, commented, "Generative AI is revolutionising the way the world does business, but knowing how best to approach it can be overwhelming. With this issue we aim to make AI understandable and accessible to our readers. If AI’s not your thing, we’ve got loads of other great content too”.

The second edition of the magazine also features articles on Gibraltar's wedding market, leadership techniques, corporate war rooms and the art of dressing down in professional settings.

Thrive is available at various locations throughout Gibraltar, at the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses, 122 Irish Town and you can read a digital version at www.gfsb.gi/thrive.