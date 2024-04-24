Minister Orfila Holds Second Meeting On New Rent And Repair Scheme

Written by YGTV Team on 24 April 2024 .

The Minister for Housing convened the second meeting to advance discussions on a rent and repair scheme.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The meeting, held this morning at the Ministry for Housing, was attended by key Government departments and agencies including Technical Services,AquaGib, Gibraltar Electricity Authority, Gibtelecom, the Housing Department and Land Property Services.

The primary focus was to delineate the scope and strategic directions for the forthcoming scheme.

While deliberations are ongoing, it is important to understand that the initiative is still in its formative stage. The Government Is meticulously exploring various approaches and considerations to ensure that it will be an effective and viable scheme.

The Minister for Housing, Pat Orfila MP, said: “Every meeting brings us closer to opening the doors of this project and ensuring that the vision will materialise.”





