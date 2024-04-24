Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team To Play Wales In A Second International Friendly In June 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 24 April 2024 .

Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team will be playing a second international friendly, in June 2024, against Wales at the Estadio Algarve, in Faro/Loule, Portugal.

A statement from the GFA follows below:

This is the second time Gibraltar’s Men’s National Team will take on Wales, following on from last year’s fixture at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham.

Gibraltar v Wales will be played on 6th June with the kick off time and ticketing information to be confirmed shortly.