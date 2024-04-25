International Workers Memorial Day Ceremony 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 25 April 2024 .

The International Workers Memorial Day Ceremony will be held on Monday 29th April 2024. This is a collaborative event between Unite the Union and His Majesty’s Government of Gibraltar, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

A statement from Unite the Union follows below:

The occasion will be celebrated with a short ceremony at the Alameda Gardens as from 10 a.m. Over the past year Unite the Union have played an active role in improving health and safety practices across many different sectors and employers across Gibraltar.

In December, Unite the Union and HMGOG held the Health and Safety Seminar with a focus on digital workings and the importance of health and safety in an ever-increasing digital working world. Furthermore, Unite the Union representatives have played a key role in the Health and Safety Advisory Council to ensure the ongoing implementation of Part B of the HMGOG Health and Safety Policy goes forward.

The ceremony taking place on Monday 29th April at 10 a.m. in the Alameda Gardens will serve as a staunch reminder that much work is to be done to continue to keep health and safety at the forefront of issues in Gibraltar for the benefit of workers. Unite the Union calls HMGOG to continue to work towards further enhancement of health and safety practices across departments, agencies and authorities.

Unite the Union states that health and safety issues are best resolved in unionised workplaces. The dialogue and solution focused approach to issues from union reps to their respective employers provides the best framework for such matters to be addressed when they arise and to ensure that the necessary policies and procedures are in place to prevent such incidents arising. Every worker is entitled to a safe working environment and that is why Unite the Union will continue to remember the dead and fight for the living