Up-Cycle Denim Fashion Project

Written by YGTV Team on 25 April 2024 .

The Gibraltar Youth Service have started an 8-week up-cycle denim fashion project running from the Youth Centre on Line Wall Road.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The project features two separate age categories of 11-15 year olds and 16+ participants.

This initiative is aimed at young people who want explore their creativity with the aim of making their own wearable piece to showcase at the upcoming Eco Festival event on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2nd June 2024 at Europa Pool, organised by OTWO Magazine.

The Minister for Youth, the Hon Christian Santos, visited the opening session on Friday 19th April and worked alongside the young participants assisting them with ideas and showing his support for the project. Minister Santos will visit the project again closer to the deadline to see the progress of these fashion pieces.