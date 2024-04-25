Minister Arias-Vasquez Chairs National Focal Point On Tobacco Control

Written by YGTV Team on 25 April 2024 .

The National Focal Point on Tobacco Control met recently and was chaired by the Minister for Health and Public Health, Gemma Arias-Vasquez.

A statement from the Government follows below:

At the meeting, the group discussed the negative impact tobacco has on our health as well as other matters falling under its responsibility.

The group also took the opportunity to discuss vaping in Gibraltar following the Chief Minister’s announcement at the Ceremonial Opening of Parliament that the Government would consider whether or not it should also be illegal to sell vapes to anyone born after 2009. The Government expects to be in a position to make an announcement in this regard at the Budget debate later this year.

The Minister for Health and Public Health, the Hon Gemma Arias-Vasquez, said: "Our priority is protecting public health from the dangers of smoking. We're discussing what steps we need to take to further tackle smoking's harmful effects and also looking at the rise of vaping, especially among young people.”