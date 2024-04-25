Temporary Octopus Ban In British Gibraltar Territorial Waters

25 April 2024

The Department of the Environment, Sustainability, Heritage and Climate Change will be implementing a temporary ban on the collection of Octopus from Sunday 28th April to the 9th June 2024, both dates inclusive.

A statement from the Government follows below:

The maximum catch limit will also be restricted to 5 kilograms per person or vessel per day for a period of 2 weeks after the fishing prohibition ceases.

The maximum catch restriction will therefore be enforced from the 10th June to the 24th June 2023, both dates inclusive.

The objective of the temporary prohibition is to protect Common Octopus at a time when they are laying eggs and so improve breeding success.

This is the eighth consecutive year that the conservation measure will be implemented. The measure builds on the introduction of a minimum weight (1.5kg) for Common Octopus caught in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.