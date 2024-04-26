  • Holland And Barrett Vitamins Gibraltar Offer

Regimental Sergeant Major Handover

Written by YGTV Team on .

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment have announced the handover of command from Regimental Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer (WO) Class 1 Daniel Henderson to WO1 Karon Fortunato, today, Friday 26 April 2024. 

A statement from British Forces Gibraltar follows below:

WO1 Henderson has served with distinction in his role for the past two years, and the  Regiment expresses its gratitude for his dedicated leadership and unwavering commitment  during his tenure.  

Reflecting on his time as the Regimental Sergeant Major, WO1 Daniel Henderson said: "It  has been a great honour to serve as the Regimental Sergeant Major of the Royal Gibraltar  Regiment for the past two years.  

I am immensely proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together as a team and  the dedication displayed by every member of the Regiment. I am confident that WO1 Karon  Fortunato will continue to lead with distinction and uphold the values and traditions that  make the Royal Gibraltar Regiment so exceptional."  

Incoming Regimental Sergeant Major WO1 Karon Fortunato expressed his gratitude for the  opportunity to assume command, stating: "I am deeply humbled to be entrusted with the  responsibility of leading the Royal Gibraltar Regiment as the new Regimental Sergeant  Major.  

I look forward to working alongside the talented and dedicated individuals who make up this  esteemed Regiment, and I am committed to upholding the legacy of excellence established  by my predecessor, WO1 Daniel Henderson."  

The handover ceremony on April 26, 2024, will mark a significant moment in the history of  the Royal Gibraltar Regiment as it transitions leadership from one capable leader to another.  

Members of the Regiment, dignitaries, and honoured guests attended the event to witness  this formal passing of the torch.  

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment extends its heartfelt thanks to WO1 Daniel Henderson for his  exceptional service and leadership and welcomes WO1 Karon Fortunato as the new  Regimental Sergeant Major with confidence and support. 



