May Day 2024 – Time For A Living Wage Says Unite

Written by YGTV Team on 26 April 2024 .

Below follows Unite the Union's May Day statement:

Unite, the union for workers in Gibraltar, have in advance of the May Day celebrations at Campion Park on 1st May called for a Gibraltar Living Wage to be finally developed and launched.

The annual May Day Rally held by the union will commence at 1pm at Campion Park with a range of speakers from both within the union and also from organisations that Unite shares common goals with. Speakers will address industrial and social issues including mental health and housing, but the call for a Gibraltar Living Wage is clear. The Living Wage would be separate and distinct from the Minimum Wage.

Stuart Davies, National Officer for Unite Gibraltar stated: “We once again have the opportunity to celebrate International Workers’ Day on the day it was intended, May Day with many of our members and their families being able to enjoy the day off. This is a day to highlight the huge contribution that workers make in Gibraltar, whether in the private or public sector, to reflect on the achievements of the last twelve months and focus on the challenges ahead, of which there are many. We are also pleased to be joined on the platform by friends from other organisations who do important work that Unite supports.

“Inflation and the rate of IRP has eased; however this means that prices are still going up, but at less of a rapid pace, the inflationary spiral that was experienced at the height of the cost of living crisis is now hardwired into the price of goods and services. Whilst Unite will continue to bargain on pay across the employers where the union represents members, the time is now to develop, establish and launch a Gibraltar Living Wage. In establishing the Living Wage rate, an analysis of the true cost of living in Gibraltar is undertaken that then leads to a calculation of a rate of pay that is sufficient for workers to live on and not to simply survive. There are commitments from Government to establish a Living Wage Commission with representation for unions and business organisations, this work needs to positively progress without delay.

“In addition to the Living Wage, the strengthening of other employment rights is imperative to protect workers in an ever-challenging employment environment and robust enforcement of those rights remains critical. Workers in Gibraltar and members of Unite repeatedly rise to the challenges presented to them in the workplace and May Day is the day to applaud and recognise their contribution”.

Following the speakers on May Day there will be entertainment in the form of live music performed by Heritage and a Jumping Castle for children.