UK And Gibraltar Ministers Discuss Treaty Work And Contingency Planning

Written by YGTV Team on 02 May 2024 .

The Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia today met with the UK Minister for Americas, Caribbean and Overseas Territories David Rutley MP, who has responsibility for Gibraltar, in the No-Negotiated Outcome (NNO) Board over Teams.

Mr Rutley and Dr Garcia first met last year during the Joint Ministerial Council of the UK Overseas Territories which took place in London.

The Deputy Chief Minister said: “The Government of Gibraltar has been working hand-in-glove with HM Government in London throughout the negotiation process.We remain fully committed to concluding an agreement on the future relationship of Gibraltar with the European Union. This will help to increase further still the level of shared prosperity which already exists between Gibraltar and the surrounding region of Spain.

Today, we also agreed it was important to continue to prepare for the alternative as much as we can.”





