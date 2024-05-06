Spring Cultural Programme 2024

Written by YGTV Team on 06 May 2024 .

Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, have announced its Spring Cultural Programme, which covers the period up until Friday 21st June 2024.

The following events are included:

A visit from the Young Shakespeare Company with daily performances of ‘Henry V’ at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre for local schools from Monday 13th to Friday 17th May

Spring Visual Arts Exhibition at Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery from Wednesday 15th to Friday 24th May

The Celebration of Opera at The Convent on Wednesday 22nd May

Spring Book Crossing outside the Cathedral of Saint Mary the Crowned on Saturday 1st June

Spring Short Story Competition prize-giving presentation at BookGEM on Wednesday 5th June

Nile Rodgers Concert at the Europa Sports Complex on Wednesday 19th June

25th Anniversary Melon Diesel Concert at the Europa Sports Complex on Friday 21st June

Events organised by other Organisations include:

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust 35th Annual Painting Competition on Saturday 11th May

The Gibraltar National Museum Open Day on Saturday 1st June

The Minister for Culture, The Hon Christian Santos GMD MP said: “I wish to thank Gibraltar Cultural Services and all the entities involved in delivering this diverse and exciting Programme. There is something for people of all ages to enjoy, from theatre to art and literature to music. We are blessed to have a community that believes in and support the arts and who I am sure will thoroughly enjoy the events on offer this Spring”.





